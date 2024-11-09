Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 6:10pm

Quickley (pelvis) is available for Saturday night's game against the Clippers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Quickley has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a right pelvic contusion that he suffered in the Raptors' regular-season opener against the Cavaliers. He'll operate under a minutes restriction Saturday as he works up his conditioning following an extended absence, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
