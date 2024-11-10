Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 10, 2024

Quickley isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Following an eight-game absence, Quickley returned to action Saturday and posted 21 points (8-18 FG) and four assists in 26 minutes as a starter during a two-point loss to the Clippers. The fifth-year guard is available for the second night of a back-to-back set following an extended absence, indicating Quickley shouldn't face many restrictions moving forward.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
