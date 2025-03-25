Immanuel Quickley News: Won't play against Nets

Quickley won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nets for rest purposes, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors will give the star guard the night off Wednesday, with Quickley likely to rejoin the lineup for Friday's matchup against the Hornets. Jamal Shead stands out as the most likely choice to fill in for Quickley in the first unit against Brooklyn, and the rookie second-rounder has averaged 11.4 points, 6.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes over five games as a starter this season.