Immanuel Quickley News: Won't play vs. Philadelphia
Quickley is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Raptors have been resting their key players often in recent weeks, and that won't change Sunday. The absence of Quickley means Jamal Shead will probably move into a starting role, while Quickley's next chance to suit up will come against the Bulls on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now