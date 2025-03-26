Isaac Jones News: Assigned to G League

Sacramento assigned Jones to the G League Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

After playing in the last two games for the parent club, Jones will head to Stockton along with Terry Taylor to join the G League squad. The 24-year-old big man has played in 15 games in the G League this season, averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 57 percent from the floor and 30 percent from deep.