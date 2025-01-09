Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Doesn't play in G League contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 9:36am

Jones (undisclosed) didn't play in a coach's decision Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 111-102 loss to the Valley Suns.

The two-way player was recently assigned to Stockton but hasn't appeared in either of the team's first two contests this week. Jones has seen action in 21 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes.

Isaac Jones
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now