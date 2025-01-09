Isaac Jones News: Doesn't play in G League contest

Jones (undisclosed) didn't play in a coach's decision Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 111-102 loss to the Valley Suns.

The two-way player was recently assigned to Stockton but hasn't appeared in either of the team's first two contests this week. Jones has seen action in 21 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes.