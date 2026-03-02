Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Dominant double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Jones chipped in 31 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 129-121 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jones was a dominant force Sunday, leading all scorers with 31 points while also hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds. The big man has now scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games, eclipsing 30 points in each of the past two contests.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Jones See More
2025-26 NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target & Stream
NBA
2025-26 NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target & Stream
Author Image
Dan Bruno
131 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 28, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 26, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 19, 2024