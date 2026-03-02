Isaac Jones News: Dominant double-double
Jones chipped in 31 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 129-121 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Jones was a dominant force Sunday, leading all scorers with 31 points while also hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds. The big man has now scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games, eclipsing 30 points in each of the past two contests.
