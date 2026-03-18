Isaac Jones News: Dominant in G League loss
Jones totaled 37 points (12-17 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks across 34 minutes during the G League Motor City Cruise's 123-122 loss versus the Raptors 905.
Jones had a dominant all-around outing despite the loss, leading the team in both points scored and blocks while shooting an efficient 70.6 percent from the field. The 6-foot-8 center continues to dominate in the G League, as he's now scored 30 or more points in five of his last seven appearances. The two-way player has only appeared in five NBA games this season and should continue to see the majority of his action with the Cruise.
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