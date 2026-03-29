Isaac Jones News: Double-doubles in G League loss
Jones supplied 30 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during 33 minutes in Saturday's 125-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Jones played a key role as his team's top contributor of points, rebounds and assists in Saturday's clash. It was his eighth double-double over the last 11 G League games and 15th of the season. He's one of the Pistons' two-way players, though his participation with the parent team has been limited to a couple of appearances across the last four months. Thus, he should be expected to play mostly for Motor City going forward.
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