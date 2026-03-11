Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Efficient G League outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jones registered 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 135-131 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Jones made an offensive impact Tuesday by converting on 78.6 percent of his attempts from the field, making it his third most efficient performance in the 2025-26 campaign. The two-way player added enough boards for his third consecutive double-double and 10th of the season in G League play. He has been largely unused by the NBA side lately, so he should continue to play a consistent role with the Cruise in upcoming games.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Jones See More
2025-26 NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target & Stream
NBA
2025-26 NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target & Stream
Author Image
Dan Bruno
140 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 28, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 26, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 19, 2024