Isaac Jones News: Efficient G League outing
Jones registered 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 135-131 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Jones made an offensive impact Tuesday by converting on 78.6 percent of his attempts from the field, making it his third most efficient performance in the 2025-26 campaign. The two-way player added enough boards for his third consecutive double-double and 10th of the season in G League play. He has been largely unused by the NBA side lately, so he should continue to play a consistent role with the Cruise in upcoming games.
