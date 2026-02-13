Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Efficient outing in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Jones registered 26 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 123-108 G League loss over the Maine Celtics.

Jones logged his best shooting accuracy since Jan. 22 in his second straight start as a center. Now signed to a two-way contract, Jones will likely focus on helping the G League club in the final stretch of the regular season, hoping to improve on his current numbers of 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
