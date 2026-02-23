Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Huge outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:53am

Jones recorded 33 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 149-118 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

The 33-point effort was a G League season high for Jones, who is averaging 18.5 points in 29.7 minutes per game over his 45 appearances with Motor City. Detroit re-signed Jones to a two-year, two-way deal earlier this month, which will allow Jones to move between the NBA and G League levels. The Pistons list him as questionable to be available for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Jones
