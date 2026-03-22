Isaac Jones News: Logs double-double in G League

Jones notched 28 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Jones made a huge defensive impact once again as he finished with 12 rebounds and six blocks for the second straight game. While he's available as a two-way option for the Pistons, Jones has found most of his opportunities in G League action, and that is likely to be the case for the remainder of the season. The double-double against Wisconsin was his 13th in 37 appearances this season. Additionally, he scored more than 23 points for the 10th consecutive time.