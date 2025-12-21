Jones took the court for the Cruise for the first time since Dec. 10 following a brief absence due to a left knee sprain. He appeared to be eased back into action following the injury, as Jones came off the bench and played the second-fewest minutes of his 12 G League appearances on the season. Jones is on a standard NBA deal with Detroit, but unless the Pistons' frontcourt depth is tested by injuries, he's unlikely to see many opportunities at the NBA level. He'll continue to be a featured player for Motor City, with whom he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 boards, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 29.4 minutes.