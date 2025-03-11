Isaac Jones News: Notches 12 points

Jones produced 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 133-104 loss to New York.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing the rookie center to get some extra reps. He made the most of them, matching his career-high mark in points (12) and rebounds (5). Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, and minutes will be tough to come by for Jones once the franchise center gets the green light to return.