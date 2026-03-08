Isaac Jones News: Posts double-double in G League

Jones finished with 34 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 133-118 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Jones showed his versatility by registering game-high tallies in points and rebounds along with a team high in blocks against the Swarm. The two-way player has scored more than 30 points in three successive outings while notching a double-double in the last two of those contests. He's expected to remain Motor City's starting center as he continues to be barely considered in the rotation of the parent club.