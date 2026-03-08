Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Jones finished with 34 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 133-118 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Jones showed his versatility by registering game-high tallies in points and rebounds along with a team high in blocks against the Swarm. The two-way player has scored more than 30 points in three successive outings while notching a double-double in the last two of those contests. He's expected to remain Motor City's starting center as he continues to be barely considered in the rotation of the parent club.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
