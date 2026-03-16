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Isaac Jones News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:02am

Jones logged 37 points (14-16 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jones remained efficient as he converted more than 70.0 percent of his attempts from the field for the third straight game in G League action. Moreover, he produced a season-high scoring total while surpassing 24 points for the seventh consecutive time and securing his fourth double-double in that period. Despite being signed to a two-way contract, Jones has recorded only five minutes of NBA action in 2026, so he'll be expected to play more time with the Cruise going forward.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
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