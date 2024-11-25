Isaac Jones News: Productive in G League win

Jones tallied 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 116-98 win over the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way player has now scored 20 or more points in two of his first three outings in the G League. With no rotation spot available for him in Sacramento at the moment, Jones is expected to continue to see most of his playing time with Stockton in 2024-25.