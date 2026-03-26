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Isaac Jones News: Putting up points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Jones recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 143-132 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Jones has now recorded at least 24 points in 11 straight G League appearances, bringing his scoring average up to 20.1 points per game through 38 total outings with the Cruise. The two-way player is expected to rejoin the Pistons for Thursday's home game versus the Pelicans, and while he could be active for the contest, he's unlikely to be included in the rotation.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
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