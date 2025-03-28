Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 9:54am

The Kings recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Thursday.

The 24-year-old produced 23 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 122-106 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He was recalled the following morning and played two minutes at the end of Sacramento's 128-107 win over Portland on Thursday.

Isaac Jones
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now