Isaac Jones News: Returns to parent club

The Kings recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

After recording a double-double in Monday's win against the Osceola Magic in the G League Finals, Jones will be back with Sacramento for Tuesday's game in the Play-In Tournament against the Mavericks. In 40 games on the NBA level this season, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, shooting 65.1 percent from the floor.