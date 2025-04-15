Isaac Jones News: Returns to parent club
The Kings recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday.
After recording a double-double in Monday's win against the Osceola Magic in the G League Finals, Jones will be back with Sacramento for Tuesday's game in the Play-In Tournament against the Mavericks. In 40 games on the NBA level this season, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, shooting 65.1 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now