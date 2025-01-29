Isaac Jones News: Scores 17 points in G League loss

Jones notched 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes Tuesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 115-98 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

The two-way player has made just one appearance for Sacramento in January, but he continues to see steady playing time with Stockton. Over his 12 appearances in the G League this season, Jones is averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest.