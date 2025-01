Jones notched 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Jones was a dominant presence on the glass, grabbing seven offensive boards. He posted a solid showing overall, posting his fourth consecutive double-double. He's averaging 21.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in eight regular-season contests.