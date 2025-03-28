Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Scores 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 9:49am

Jones produced 23 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 122-106 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

It's no surprise to see another performance like this from Jones. Across 12 appearances with Stockton, Jones holds averages of 21.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks on 57.3 percent shooting from the field.

Isaac Jones
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now