Isaac Jones News: Scores 23 points

Jones produced 23 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 122-106 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

It's no surprise to see another performance like this from Jones. Across 12 appearances with Stockton, Jones holds averages of 21.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks on 57.3 percent shooting from the field.