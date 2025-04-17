Isaac Jones News: Sees playing time in season finale

Jones ended Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist across two minutes.

While Jones made 40 appearances for the Kings this season, the rookie big man thrived in the G League. Jones averaged 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.9 minutes per contest for the Stockton Kings and earned All-NBA G League Third Team honors.