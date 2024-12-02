Isaac Jones News: Settling into rotation spot

Jones tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Sunday's 127-125 loss to the Spurs.

A two-way player who had received double-digit minutes in just one of the Kings' first 18 games of the season, Jones has now received at least 19 minutes in each of the last three contests. The rookie big man has essentially taken hold of the rotation spot that previously belonged to Trey Lyles, who suffered a Grade 1 calf strain that will likely keep him out for most of December. Jones probably won't see his minutes climb much higher so long as Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray maintain health, but his blend of size and perimeter shooting looks like it will be enough to keep him ahead of Alex Len, Doug McDermott and Orlando Robinson in the pecking order for playing time off the bench.