Isaac Jones News: Shines in G League loss Sunday

Jones posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Jones delivered another stellar performance in the G League, recording a monster double-double. Through four appearances with the Stockton Kings, the big man has racked up two double-doubles and three 20-plus-point outings.