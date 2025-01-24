Isaac Jones News: Shines in G League win

Jones tallied 31 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Jones tied the team-high mark in boards while racking up a game-best 31 points. The big man has scored 30-plus points in three consecutive contests, and he has averaged 23.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.7 minutes per contest over 10 G League outings.