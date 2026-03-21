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Isaac Jones News: Solid output in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jones produced 24 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Jones stood out in every aspect of the game during Friday's matchup, adding defensive production to his strong scoring and assisting totals. He posted a double-double for the 12th time in 36 G League appearances, while the seven assists and six blocks represented his best and second-best tallies, respectively, in the season. Despite being available as a two-way asset for the Pistons, he has seen almost all of his action with the Cruise.

Isaac Jones
Detroit Pistons
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