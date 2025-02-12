Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Nogues headshot

Isaac Nogues Injury: Out with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:21am

Nogues didn't play during Monday's 139-119 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce due to a left hip injury.

Nogues played only three minutes during Saturday's loss to the Vipers, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, and remained sidelined Monday. It's unclear how serious his hip injury is, but he's averaging 18.4 minutes per game across 26 G League appearances.

Isaac Nogues
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now