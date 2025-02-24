Isaac Nogues News: Dishes out six assists

Nogues recorded two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Rip City Remix's 98-87 loss to the Texas Legends.

Nogues continued his strong play as a facilitator, leading Rip City in assists despite serving in a bench role. He's piled up 18 total assists over his last three appearances, though he's been unsuccessful in breaking through as a scorer, failing to reach double figures in 15 regular-season appearances.