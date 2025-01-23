Isaac Nogues News: Double-double in G League win

Nogues (undisclosed) registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals over 43 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 117-95 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Nogues wasn't an effective scorer Wednesday, but he made up for it in other ways and finished with game highs in rebounds, assists and steals. Nogues had missed some time due to an undisclosed injury, but he has played in each of the Remix's last two G League games.