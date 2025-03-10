Isaac Nogues News: Season-high 15 rebounds off bench

Nogues ended with two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

The 21-year-old amassed double-digit boards off the bench for the second straight game, setting a new season high in rebounding in the process. Across his past five contests (one start), Nogues has scored just 2.8 points per game but has averaged 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 23.6 minutes while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.