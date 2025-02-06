Isaac Okoro Injury: Absence streak continues

Okoro (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Okoro is out for a 12th straight game with a shoulder sprain, and he can be tentatively labeled doubtful ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota while carrying no clear timetable for a return. With Sam Merrill out for personal reasons against Washington, the Cavaliers should give Max Strus extra minutes from the starting lineup while Ty Jerome plays a more significant role from the bench.