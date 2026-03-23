Isaac Okoro Injury: Another absence coming
Okoro (knee) is out for Monday's game against Houston.
Okoro will be sidelined for a seventh straight contest, but he's getting closer to a return and was upgraded to doubtful prior to this update. A return against the 76ers on Wednesday could be on the table.
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