Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:26am

Okoro (knee) is out for Monday's game against Houston.

Okoro will be sidelined for a seventh straight contest, but he's getting closer to a return and was upgraded to doubtful prior to this update. A return against the 76ers on Wednesday could be on the table.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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