Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Okoro (ankle) did not return to Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Okoro left the game in the second quarter due to a left ankle sprain and was not able to return. He concluded the contest with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes of action. Okoro will have an opportunity to suit up Tuesday against the Celtics, but if he is unable to go, Caris LeVert will likely see an uptick in minutes.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
