Isaac Okoro Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Okoro left the game in the second quarter due to a left ankle sprain and was not able to return. He concluded the contest with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes of action. Okoro will have an opportunity to suit up Tuesday against the Celtics, but if he is unable to go, Caris LeVert will likely see an uptick in minutes.