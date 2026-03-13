Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:55pm

Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Clippers.

Okoro is on track to miss his third consecutive game, which should result in another start for Tre Jones and extended minutes for Leonard Miller. Check back for official confirmation on Okoro's status closer to tipoff.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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