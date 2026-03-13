Isaac Okoro Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Okoro is on track to miss his third consecutive game, which should result in another start for Tre Jones and extended minutes for Leonard Miller. Check back for official confirmation on Okoro's status closer to tipoff.
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