Isaac Okoro Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
It appears as though Okoro will be sidelined for an eighth straight game Wednesday. If that's the case, Leonard Miller will likely continue to see sizable workloads for the Bulls.
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