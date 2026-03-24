Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

It appears as though Okoro will be sidelined for an eighth straight game Wednesday. If that's the case, Leonard Miller will likely continue to see sizable workloads for the Bulls.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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