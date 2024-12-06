Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 6:51am

Okoro (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Okoro injured his left knee during Thursday's 126-114 win over the Nuggets, and his status for Saturday's game won't likely be known until he goes through pregame warmups. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Dean Wade would be candidates to enter the Cavs' starting five and see increased playing time if Okoro is unable to play Saturday.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now