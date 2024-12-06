Isaac Okoro Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Okoro (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Okoro injured his left knee during Thursday's 126-114 win over the Nuggets, and his status for Saturday's game won't likely be known until he goes through pregame warmups. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Dean Wade would be candidates to enter the Cavs' starting five and see increased playing time if Okoro is unable to play Saturday.