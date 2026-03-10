Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Okoro (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Okoro was added to the injury report an hour before tipoff due to right knee pain and will presumably go through his pregame warmup before a final decision on his availability is made. If he's ultimately ruled out, Leonard Miller and Rob Dillingham would likely see a bump in playing time.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro
