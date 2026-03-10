Isaac Okoro Injury: Late addition to injury report
Okoro (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Okoro was added to the injury report an hour before tipoff due to right knee pain and will presumably go through his pregame warmup before a final decision on his availability is made. If he's ultimately ruled out, Leonard Miller and Rob Dillingham would likely see a bump in playing time.
