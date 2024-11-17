Isaac Okoro Injury: Leaves early Sunday

Okoro didn't return to Sunday's 128-114 win over the Hornets and finished the contest with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes.

Okoro left the game in the second quarter due to a left ankle sprain and ended up sitting out the entire second half, even though the Cavaliers never formally ruled him out. Caris LeVert opened the second half with the top unit, so he could be in line to start Tuesday in Boston if neither Okoro nor Dean Wade -- who also left early Sunday with an ankle sprain -- are able to play.