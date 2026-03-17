Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed as doubtful
Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Okoro is likely going to be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday. The Bulls play the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday, but it's unclear if Okoro will be ready in time for that one. Leonard Miller should continue to see an expanded role in Okoro's presumed absence.
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