Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed as doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:36am

Okoro (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Okoro is likely going to be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday. The Bulls play the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday, but it's unclear if Okoro will be ready in time for that one. Leonard Miller should continue to see an expanded role in Okoro's presumed absence.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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