Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed doubtful for Friday
Okoro (quadriceps) is doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando.
Okoro is expected to sit out for a second straight contest. At this point, it may be a surprise to see him in the season finale Sunday with how careful the Bulls have been with their key players.
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