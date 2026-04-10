Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Okoro (quadriceps) is doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando.

Okoro is expected to sit out for a second straight contest. At this point, it may be a surprise to see him in the season finale Sunday with how careful the Bulls have been with their key players.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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