Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Okoro (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

After leaving Tuesday's game early, Okoro will now be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. It remains to be seen if he will be able to return Friday against the Magic.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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