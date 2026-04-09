Isaac Okoro Injury: Listed out for Thursday
Okoro (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
After leaving Tuesday's game early, Okoro will now be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. It remains to be seen if he will be able to return Friday against the Magic.
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