Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Okoro (knee) is probable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.

Okoro logged 23 minutes off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, so it'll be interesting to see if his minutes are expanded for Friday's game, which will be the first of a back-to-back set. Check back for official confirmation on Okoro's status closer to tipoff.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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