Isaac Okoro Injury: Probable for Friday
Okoro (knee) is probable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
Okoro logged 23 minutes off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, so it'll be interesting to see if his minutes are expanded for Friday's game, which will be the first of a back-to-back set. Check back for official confirmation on Okoro's status closer to tipoff.
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