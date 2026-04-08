Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:06pm

Okoro (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Okoro remains day-to-day after exiting Tuesday's game early, having logged 16 minutes. If Okoro is unable to play, Leonard Miller would likely be heavily relied upon at forward.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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