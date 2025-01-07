Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:50am

Okoro (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Okoro, who has missed the past eight games for the Cavaliers, was able to go through a full-contact practice Tuesday which included a scrimmage. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Cavaliers will see how Okoro responds to the increased workload Wednesday morning before his status is determined for the game against the Thunder.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now