Isaac Okoro Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Okoro (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Okoro, who has missed the past eight games for the Cavaliers, was able to go through a full-contact practice Tuesday which included a scrimmage. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Cavaliers will see how Okoro responds to the increased workload Wednesday morning before his status is determined for the game against the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now