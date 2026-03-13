Isaac Okoro Injury: Remaining out Friday
Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Okoro will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right knee issue, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Grizzlies. With the 25-year-old forward unavailable, Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams are candidates for increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1130 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide46 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1984 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, December 796 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 598 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More