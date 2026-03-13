Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Okoro will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right knee issue, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Grizzlies. With the 25-year-old forward unavailable, Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams are candidates for increased minutes.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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