Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Remains out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Okoro (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Okoro will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. His next chance to return to game action will come Wednesday against the Heat. With the 24-year-old sidelined alongside Caris LeVert (wrist) and Dean Wade (knee), Sam Merrill and Georges Niang are candidates to receive a bump in minutes.

