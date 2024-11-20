Fantasy Basketball
Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Okoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Okoro will miss both halves of Cleveland's current back-to-back set after spraining his ankle against Charlotte on Sunday. He'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before trying to suit up versus the Raptors on Sunday. With so many players sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set, Ty Jerome, Craig Porter and Georges Niang are candidates for season-high roles against New Orleans.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
