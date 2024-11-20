Isaac Okoro Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Okoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Okoro will miss both halves of Cleveland's current back-to-back set after spraining his ankle against Charlotte on Sunday. He'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before trying to suit up versus the Raptors on Sunday. With so many players sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set, Ty Jerome, Craig Porter and Georges Niang are candidates for season-high roles against New Orleans.